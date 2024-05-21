Falcons QB Kirk Cousins makes PFF’s top 30 players over 30

After two years of inconsistent quarterback play, the Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins over the offseason to stabilize the position. Cousins, who will be 36 when the season begins, continues to perform at a high level when healthy.

Even though the Falcons went on to draft Washington QB Michael Penix in the first round, the coaching staff has made it clear that this is Cousins’ team going into 2024. The veteran signal-caller has passed for 39,471 yards, 270 touchdowns and 110 interceptions over 12 NFL seasons.

While Cousins may be getting up there in age, Pro Football Focus gave him some love in their ranking of the top 30 players over 30. The Falcons QB came in at No. 8 on PFF’s list:

Before his injury, Cousins appeared on track to play well into his late thirties. There’s still a good chance that will happen in Atlanta, but Penix gives the team an insurance policy in case Cousins starts to slip.

Penix was considered one of the more NFL-ready quarterbacks in this year’s draft class and he’s capable of playing if called upon. Plus, Atlanta still has Taylor Heinicke under contract as well. Heinicke took a pay cut to remain with the team over the offseason.

Cousins was the only Falcons player listed on PFF’s top 30 over 30. San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams came in at No. 1.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire