Falcons QB Desmond Ridder: ‘They’re gonna get a Super Bowl out of me’

Deen Worley
·1 min read
In this article:
With the 74th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Falcons selected Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Atlanta traded away 14-year veteran Matt Ryan over the offseason and broke the team’s nine-year streak of not drafting a quarterback by taking Ridder. The Bearcats QB is eager to get to work and didn’t shy away from the high expectations he has for himself and his new team.

In an interview with ABC after being drafted, Ridder said the Falcons would be Super Bowl bound.

Ridder was understandably excited to be hearing his name on draft night and he appears to be embracing the challenge of going to a team that’s last winning season came in 2017.

In college, Ridder won a ton of games and led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff last season. The Falcons may still be a few years away from contending again, but you have to admire the rookie’s confidence and desire to win.

Watch the moment Ridder got the call from the Falcons.

