Falcons QB AJ McCarron out for season with ACL injury

The Atlanta Falcons were limited to just one quarterback for the majority of Saturday’s preseason game against the Dolphins after AJ McCarron went down with an apparent knee injury.

McCarron was in obvious duress on the sideline, and got an MRI done Sunday morning which confirmed he has a torn ACL, and will miss the entire 2021 season.

AJ McCarron out for season with ACL injury to right knee; #Falcons are in the market for a quarterback https://t.co/lIevYS11P2 — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) August 22, 2021

On the play prior to McCarron’s injury, the former Alabama QB broke off a seven-yard run before being tackled at the first-down marker. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith spoke after the game and gave his sincere sympathies for McCarron.

With rookie Feleipe Franks as the lone quarterback behind Matt Ryan, the Falcons are in the market for a third QB. This can come via the free agency pool or through a trade.

Related