Falcons put in request to interview Broncos DC Ejiro Evero

The Atlanta Falcons must find a new defensive coordinator following Dean Pees‘ retirement, but as head coach Arthur Smith stated during his end-of-the-season press conference, they plan to take their time finding the right person.

It appears the team is keeping its word as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Falcons have put in a request to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

The #Falcons put in a request to interview #Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for the same job in Atlanta, per sources. Evero also is in the mix for three HC jobs (Denver, #Colts, #Texans). He's under contract as DC, so he can be blocked. But he's highly respected and will have options. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 13, 2023

Evero is still currently employed by the Broncos but many teams are inquiring since Denver fired first-year Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos defense was the strength of the team in 2022 while their offense struggled under Hackett and Russell Wilson.

The 40-year-old Evero spent the previous four seasons coaching for the Los Angeles Rams as a secondary coach and passing game coordinator. Prior to that, he spent time in Green Bay and San Francisco.

