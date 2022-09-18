Falcons put RB Damien Williams on injured reserve

Falcons running back Damien Williams, injured on the second drive of last weekend’s eventual loss to the Saints, has landed six days later on injured reserve.

The Falcons announced the move on Saturday. Wilson already had been ruled out for Sunday with a rib injury.

The Falcons did not immediately replace Williams, who will be required to miss at least four games, on the roster. However, they exercised their prerogative to elevate two players from the practice squad for Sunday’s game at the Rams — running back Caleb Huntley and defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson.

An eight-year veteran, Williams signed with the Falcons for 2022 after spending 2021 with the Bears. He spent his first four seasons with the Dolphins and next two with the Chiefs. He was a hero of Super Bowl LIV, with a 38-yard touchdown run that iced the game.

Cordarrelle Patterson is the top option at tailback for the Falcons. He’ll be backed up on Sunday by Tyler Allgeier and Avery Williams. Also, quarterback Marcus Mariota is a threat in the running game; he had 72 yards on the ground and a touchdown in Week One.

