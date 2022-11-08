The Falcons started Matt Hennessy at left guard against the Chargers last Sunday, but they’ll need to put someone else in that spot against the Panthers on Thursday.

The team announced on Tuesday that Hennessy has been placed on injured reserve. He injured his knee against the Chargers.

Hennessy was starting in place of Elijah Wilkinson, who was placed on injured reserve last Saturday. Colby Gossett replaced Hennessy on Sunday and is likely in line to get the start against Carolina.

The Falcons filled the open roster spot by signing safety Jovante Moffatt off the practice squad. He was elevated to play on special teams the last two weeks and appeared in 14 games for the Browns over the last two seasons.

Falcons put Matt Hennessy on IR, sign Jovante Moffatt to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk