Falcons put Marlon Davidson on COVID reserve

Another top Falcons rookie has landed on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

This time it’s defensive lineman Marlon Davidson, the Falcons’ second-round pick, who has gone on reserve/COVID-19.

The Falcons’ first-round pick, A.J. Terrell, went on the list earlier this season. Terrell missed two games before returning last week.

Davidson has played sparingly this season, getting on the field for 17 percent of the Falcons’ defensive snaps and 7 percent of the team’s special teams snaps. He was on the field for 17 plays on Sunday against the Panthers.

The Falcons also signed Tyler Hall to the active roster and signed James Burgess to the practice squad.

