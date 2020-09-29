Cornerback Darqueze Dennard picked off his first pass of the season last Sunday, but he’ll have to wait a while for his second one.

The Falcons announced on Tuesday that Dennard has been placed on injured reserve. He’ll be eligible to return after three weeks on the list.

Dennard also had six tackles and broke up two passes during the 30-26 loss to the Bears. Dennard had 10 tackles in the first two games of the season.

The former Bengal signed with the Falcons in August and started each of the last two weeks.

The Falcons also announced that they have signed defensive end Austin Edwards to the practice squad. Cornerback DJ White and linebacker Deone Bucannon were dropped from the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.

Falcons put Darqueze Dennard on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk