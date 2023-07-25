Falcons put Calais Campbell on non-football injury list

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell won't be practicing for the Falcons as they kick off training camp.

The Falcons placed Campbell on their non-football injury list on Tuesday. He can be activated at any point and head coach Arthur Smith will likely provide an update on Campbell's outlook during a Wednesday press conference.

Campbell signed a one-year deal with the Falcons after being released by the Ravens in March.

The Falcons also confirmed the signing of tight end MyCole Pruitt and announced that they have waived running back Caleb Huntley. He ran 76 times for 366 yards and a touchdown last year.