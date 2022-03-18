Falcons push back Matt Ryan’s $7.5M roster bonus to Tuesday

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons met with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Wednesday, but Watson has yet to make a decision on where he will resume his NFL career.

Currently, the bidding war is down to just the Falcons and the Saints after the Browns took themselves out of the running on Thursday. Don’t expect an answer tonight, though.

Atlanta has pushed back Matt Ryan’s $7.5 million roster bonus — which was originally due to be paid on Friday — to Tuesday in order to give the team more time explore trades, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This gives the Falcons an additional weekend to try and figure out trade terms. Ryan may not be included as part of the trade for Watson, but acquiring Watson requires the team to move Ryan, so the two are connected either way.

Atlanta made several moves today, re-signing DL Anthony Rush, OL Colby Gossett and signing free-agent cornerbacks Teez Tabor and Casey Hayward.

Related

Falcons to sign RB Damien Williams, per report

Falcons sign DB Teez Tabor, Hayden Hurst signs with Bengals

Falcons re-sign OL Colby Gossett, DL Anthony Rush

Free-agent OL Elijah Wilkinson says he's signing with Falcons

Free agency tracker: Falcons sign CB Casey Hayward, work out 2 WRs

Falcons have financial incentive to move Matt Ryan before Friday

List

Falcons free agency tracker: Atlanta gets busy on Thursday

Recommended Stories