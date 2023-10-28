Advertisement

Falcons punter Bradley Pinion added to Week 8 injury report

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons announced a change to their injury report on Saturday afternoon, listing punter Bradley Pinion as quetionable for Week 8 due to an illness.

This has forced the team to sign punter Pat O’Donnell to the practice squad and elevate him for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. The Falcons also elevated linebacker Andre Smith to the 53-man roster, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Here’s a look at the team’s updated Week 8 injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Bud Dupree

Groin

LP

QUEST

Bradley Pinion

Illness

QUEST.

Tae Davis

Concussion

DNP

DNP

LP

OUT

Calais Campbell

Rest

DNP

Cordarrelle Patterson

Rest

DNP

Check out the Falcons’ updated 53-man roster, depth chart, injury report and starting lineups for Week 8.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire