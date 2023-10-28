Falcons punter Bradley Pinion added to Week 8 injury report

The Atlanta Falcons announced a change to their injury report on Saturday afternoon, listing punter Bradley Pinion as quetionable for Week 8 due to an illness.

This has forced the team to sign punter Pat O’Donnell to the practice squad and elevate him for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. The Falcons also elevated linebacker Andre Smith to the 53-man roster, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Here’s a look at the team’s updated Week 8 injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Bud Dupree Groin — — LP QUEST Bradley Pinion Illness — — — QUEST. Tae Davis Concussion DNP DNP LP OUT Calais Campbell Rest DNP — — Cordarrelle Patterson Rest DNP — —

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire