Falcons promote wide receiver Brandon Powell

The Falcons haven’t made the big changes some might have expected over the bye week, so they continued to tinker.

The team announced that they were promoting wide receiver Brandon Powell to the active roster.

Powell spent 2018 with the Lions, and has been on the Falcons practice squad this season.

He caught 11 passes for 129 yards for the Lions last year.

The 1-7 Falcons didn’t fire their head coach, but they have changed kickers and punters and shuffled some coaches around since they last played.