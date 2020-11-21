The Falcons called up quarterback Kurt Benkert from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Saints. They designated him as a COVID-19 replacement.

Benkert will revert to the practice squad Monday.

It marks the first time the Falcons have promoted Benkert to the active roster, but they have used practice squad protections for him eight times this season.

Benkert is expected to serve as the third quarterback behind Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub, neither of him is listed on the injury report.

The Falcons signed Benkert as a priority free agent in 2018, giving him a $60,000 signing bonus. He has never appeared in a regular-season game.

Benkert played at East Carolina and Virginia in college.

Falcons promote Kurt Benkert from practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk