Falcons promote Austin Larkin with Takk McKinley on IR

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn announced that defensive end Takk McKinley‘s season was over due to a shoulder injury on Monday and the Falcons moved him off of the active roster on Tuesday.

The Falcons announced that they placed McKinley on injured reserve. Defensive end Austin Larkin has been promoted from the practice squad to fill his spot on the roster.

McKinley had 29 tackles and 3.5 sacks for the Falcons this season. The Falcons also credited him with 13 quarterback hits, which ties him with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett for the team lead this season.

Larkin came off the practice squad in November and played 11 snaps in Atlanta’s Week 12 loss to the Buccaneers. Larkin also spent time in the Alliance of American Football earlier this year.