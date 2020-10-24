Falcons promote 2 players to active roster for Week 7 matchup

Matt Urben

The Atlanta Falcons have promoted defensive end Austin Edwards and linebacker Edmond Robinson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday in anticipation of tomorrow’s game against the Detroit Lions.


The two NFC teams are a combined 3-8 through the first six weeks of the season. Quarterbacks and off-field buddies, Matt Ryan and Matt Stafford will face off as both the Falcons and Lions are in desperate need of a win.

Check back prior to kickoff on Sunday for Atlanta’s gameday inactives list.

Related

Matt Ryan vs. Matt Stafford: Career statistical comparison

25 potential first-round draft targets for the Falcons in 2021

Falcons release hype video for debut of gradient uniforms

Falcons Week 7 Injury Report: DE Takk McKinley questionable for Sunday

VIDEO: Falcons CEO Rich McKay on Raheem Morris, trade deadline

Falcons Flashbacks: Thriller vs. Lions ends on bizarre ruling