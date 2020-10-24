Falcons promote 2 players to active roster for Week 7 matchup

The Atlanta Falcons have promoted defensive end Austin Edwards and linebacker Edmond Robinson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday in anticipation of tomorrow’s game against the Detroit Lions.

The two NFC teams are a combined 3-8 through the first six weeks of the season. Quarterbacks and off-field buddies, Matt Ryan and Matt Stafford will face off as both the Falcons and Lions are in desperate need of a win.

Check back prior to kickoff on Sunday for Atlanta’s gameday inactives list.

