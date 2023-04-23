Falcons pre-draft poll: Which CB should Atlanta target?

Now that the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran Casey Hayward, they may be looking to add a cornerback in the 2023 NFL draft. The team recently traded for Jeff Okudah, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be on the team beyond next season.

If Atlanta does look to add another piece to its new-look secondary, Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez and Illinois DB Devon Witherspoon both figure to be in play. The two have consistently earned top-10 grades from scouts.

Which player would you prefer to see in a Falcons uniform next season (assuming they take a corner in Round 1)? Cast your vote in our latest fan poll below!

Devon Witherspoon - Illinois

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Size: 5-11, 181 lbs

Stats: 14 passes defended, 3 INT, 22 catches on 62 targets

PFF Grade: 92.0

PFF Rank: 7

Christian Gonzalez - Oregon

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Size: 6-1, 197 lbs

Stats: 7 passes defended, 4 INT, 39 catches on 69 targets

PFF Grade: 83.3

PFF Rank: 11

VOTE!

[polldaddy poll=12167486]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire