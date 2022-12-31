Falcons practice squad WR Cameron Batson arrested after police chase

An NFL wide receiver currently on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad was arrested on Saturday following a traffic stop, Atlanta Police told USA TODAY Sports.

Authorities say Cameron Batson, 27, was stopped on an interstate highway about 2 a.m. Saturday after being observed in his pickup truck failing to maintain its lane and speeding.

After a field sobriety test was conducted, police say that Batson was drunk and attempted to arrest him. Batson resisted and violently fought with the officer causing the officer to fire his weapon. No one was struck by the bullets.

Batson re-entered his vehicle and crashed a short time later at which time, he fled the vehicle on foot. Officers canvassed the area and were able to locate Batson hiding in the area.

Batson, who was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges and an officer were taken to the hospital to treat unspecified injuries and Atlanta police say the investigation into the incident continues.

“We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies,” the Falcons said in a statement. “We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

Batson went undrafted in the 2018 NFL draft after playing at Texas Tech. He signed with the Tennessee Titans and spent four season, appearing 27 games, catching 22 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

