Falcons practice squad receiver arrested after allegedly failing sobriety test, fighting cop and fleeing

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - JULY 28: Cameron Batson #16 of Atlanta Falcons during a training camp practice on July 28, 2022 at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson was arrested Saturday morning, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Batson, 27, was pulled over at 2 a.m. Saturday for allegedly speeding and failing to keep the car he was driving in its lane. An officer attempted a field-sobriety test, which Batson reportedly failed. Upon being taken into custody, Batson allegedly tried to fight the officer, per the police report. The officer discharged his firearm but reportedly did not strike anyone. Batson reportedly fled in his car, crashing it a short distance from where he was pulled over. Batson then allegedly tried to run away from officers. Batson was later found by officers canvassing the area. He was arrested and is "facing multiple charges," per Atlanta police. Those charges have not been specified.

The Falcons released a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution saying the team is aware of the "incident" and is gathering more information.

“We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies,” the team’s statement said. “We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

Batson went undrafted in the 2018 NFL draft. He signed with the Tennessee Titans a month later. He was active for 11 games as a rookie, catching eight passes for 82 yards. Batson also appeared in 12 games with the team in 2020, catching 12 passes for 100 yards and scoring his first career touchdown. Batson played four games with the Titans in 2021 and caught two passes for 15 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons signed Batson in June, but released him in August. The team later added Batson to its practice squad. He has not appeared in an NFL game in 2022.