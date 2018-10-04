Falcons' practice music is too loud, Dan Quinn says

So here’s a new one: Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn wants the DJ at Atlanta Falcons practices to turn down the music. Man, Tom Landry never had these kinds of problems. Anyway, let’s dig in.

Practice ain’t a party

Like most NFL teams, the Falcons have opened the usual mundane grind of practice to fans, who can come to Flowery Branch, Ga. to watch Matt Ryan lob passes to route-running receivers as the Falcons defense tries to avoid injuring itself any more. And it’s grown from bring-your-own-picnic-blankets hangout to full-out party, complete with DJ spinning bangers at bowel-rattling levels. And therein lies the problem.

“We had our DJ turn the music down some this week in practice so that we can clearly hear some of our communications,” Quinn said, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It was more of an emphasis for us in every single spot that we could look for it, hear it and acknowledge it … I want to hear the players talk.”

There’s method to Quinn’s crankiness. The Falcons have lost fourth-quarter leads in their last two games, most recently an ugly defensive breakdown in the final seconds against Cincinnati. And part of the problem, Quinn believes, is that the injury-wracked patchwork defense wasn’t communicating well enough with the sidelines and with each other. Atlanta gave up messy broken-coverage touchdowns to both Tyler Eifert and John Ross, the latter a go-ahead TD with less than 30 seconds remaining.

Dan Quinn can’t hear himself think. (Getty)

“On both occasions, that was Falcons beating Falcons,” Quinn said. “So, that is as difficult as it gets. You generally haven’t seen a lot of that from us where we bust a coverage and miscommunicate to cause an explosive play.”

Hence the decree: keep it down, DJ. There are games to be won.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the Falcons have had a bit of trouble with uncontrolled loud noises. The team got popped for a $350,000 fine and a fifth-round draft pick a few years back for piping in crowd noise to the late, lamented Georgia Dome.

Story Continues

The complete Falcons playlist

While it’s certainly possible that Quinn objected to the song choice, an NFL DJ likely isn’t going to be spinning “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” or “A Horse With No Name.” No, it’s more the volume than the content. Here, via the AJC, is the complete DJ Giggy playlist for Falcons practices. Mix it up yourself on Spotify or your music service of choice and practice like a pro team:

• 100k – Nelly ft. 2 Chainz

• 1942 – G-Eazy ft. Yo Gotti & YBN Nah

• AAAHHH – Busta Rhymes ft. Swizz Beatz

• All Eyez On Me – 2Pac ft. Big Syke

• Blue Notes – Meek Mill

• Atomic Dog – George Clinton

• Boss Up – IamSu! ft. E-40

• The Bonnie and Clyde Theme – Yo Yo ft. Ice Cube

• Cap – Slim Jxmmi ft. Trouble

• Both – Gucci Mane ft. Drake

• Big Bank – Big K.R.I.T ft. T.I.

• Bodak Yellow – Cardi B ft. Kodak Black

• Bank Account – 21 Savage

• Come & Go – 50 Cent

• Dead Friends – Rich The Kid ft. DJ Mustard

• Congratulations – Post Malone ft. Quavo

• Jump Around – House of Pain

• Ditty – Paperboy

• Esskeetit – Lil Pump

• Feel Me – Tyga ft. Kanye West

• Goal Line – T-Pain ft. Blac Youngsta

• Guwop Home – Gucci Mane ft. Young Thug

• Down Under – Men at Work

• Let Me Clear My Throat – DJ Kool

• New Level – ASAP Ferg ft. FUTURE ASAP Rocky

• Nice for What – Drake

• Nephew – Smokepurpp ft. Lil Pump

• Neva Eva – Lil Scrappy

• Music Makes Me High – Lost Boyz

• Paradise City – Guns N’ Roses

• Party Up – DMX

• Pop Bottles – Birdman ft. Lil Wayne

• Rolls Royce – DJ RL ft. Ave267

• Rappers Delight – Sugarhill Gang

• Pop Lock and Drop It – Huey

• Ready To Go – Limp Bizkit ft. Lil Wayne

• Saturday – Ludacris ft. Sleepy Brown

• Streets at Night – PRhyme

There you go. Turn it up loud, unless you’re anywhere near Dan Quinn.

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Jets RB’s vulgar celebration prompts fine, endorsement

• ‘Pitiful’ display by adults at Pee Wee football game

• Jeff Passan: After embarrassing playoffs exit, Cubs reflect

• NFL suspends Seattle’s Kendricks indefinitely

