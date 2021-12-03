Falcons power rankings roundup: Week 13

The Atlanta Falcons will get their second chance to defeat the reigning Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13. Back in Week 2, the Falcons suffered a 13-point loss but were very much in the game in the fourth quarter, which goes to show how little margin for error they have against this Buccaneers team.

Let’s see where Atlanta is ranked by some of the different NFL sites in our Week 13 power rankings roundup.

USA TODAY | Falcons: No. 25 (-/+)

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

“Prior to RB Cordarrelle Patterson’s 27-yard breakaway Sunday, Atlanta hadn’t had a 20-yard run all season.” — Nate Davis

The Falcons broke a 22-game streak, second longest in the NFL, where they didn’t have a 100-yard rusher. The last person to do this before Patterson was Todd Gurley who went for 121 yards against Carolina in a Week 5 loss. This game actually resulted in the firing of former head coach Dan Quinn.

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 2 (-/+)

Saints: No. 23 (-3)

Panthers: No. 27 (-8)

Week 13 opponent ranking

Buccaneers: No. 2 (-/+)

Read USA TODAY’s full rankings here.

Touchdown Wire | Falcons: No. 25 (+2)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

“The Falcons find themselves so low on many polls because when they play a half-decent opponent, they’ve been blown out in recent weeks. Another team that should’ve won this weekend who did… but the Falcons did take their foot off the gas vs. the Jaguars. RB Cordarrelle Patterson’s return did provide some hope moving forward, at least.” — Nick Wojton

The Falcons are in the playoff mix, but what they do with it falls on the shoulders of Cordarrelle Patterson. We’ve seen what this offense is like without him, and Atlanta’s not beating anyone if he is not playing.

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 2 (-/+)

Saints: No. 21 (-5)

Panthers: No. 26 (-4)

Week 13 opponent ranking

Buccaneers: No. 2 (-/+)

Read Touchdown Wire’s full rankings here.

NFL.com | Falcons: No. 28 (-/+)

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

“It won’t be long before this middling Falcons team is consigned to the dustbin of history, rarely to be referenced by future historians of the sport. But I’ll remember Cordarrelle Patterson, and how Arthur Smith helped turn a veteran wide receiver and special teams ace into one of the league’s most productive running backs. Patterson was on his game again on Sunday, tallying 135 total yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Jaguars. With Calvin Ridley absent and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts a hit-or-miss contributor, Patterson has been the most dependable aspect of Atlanta’s attack all season. Never forget.” — Dan Hanzus

Story continues

The Falcons are ahead of the Saints and Panthers, who are both on a rapid decline in the NFC South, but Atlanta is still ranked below both teams. With a win this week, that will no longer be the case.

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 3 (-/+)

Panthers: No. 24 (-4)

Saints: No. 25 (-7)

Week 13 opponent ranking

Buccaneers: No. 3 (-/+)

Read NFL.com’s full rankings here.

CBS Sports | Falcons No. 26 (-/+)

(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

“At 5-6, they are still alive, but do we really think they are good? We will know for sure when they play the Bucs this week” — Pete Prisco

It’s impossible to predict who wins the NFC’s seventh seed. A number of teams with losing records find themselves in real contention to make the postseason. Could the Falcons be one of those teams? A win against Tampa could go a long way.

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 3 (+2)

Saints: No. 22 (-3)

Panthers: No. 24 (-3)

Week 13 opponent ranking

Buccaneers: No. 3 (+2)

Read CBS Sports’ full rankings here.

ESPN | Falcons: No. 25 (-1)

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

“The Falcons continue to hang around .500 and the wild-card race, but much of that has been because of whom Atlanta has beaten. The Falcons’ five wins have all come against teams currently with records of under .500 — including two that would be drafting in the top 5 if the season ended today. Consistency has been a problem, and when Atlanta plays good teams, it has led to bad results. Plus, the schedule the rest of the way is not very kind, with games against Tampa Bay, San Francisco and Buffalo among the final six.” — Michael Rothstein

The Falcons won in Week 12 but dropped in the ESPN rankings. Without any impressive wins on their resume, the Falcons are not an attractive team for the national media to latch on to just yet.

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 3 (+3)

Saints: No. 20 (-2)

Panthers: No. 24 (-5)

Week 13 opponent ranking

Buccaneers: No. 3 (+3)

Read ESPN’s full rankings here.

1

1