Falcons postpone interview with Lions OC Ben Johnson

The Atlanta Falcons completed their 12th interview for the team’s head coach vacancy on Sunday, this time holding a virtual meeting with Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

The team was also reportedly supposed to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson but ran out of time, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Johnson could potentially interview with the Falcons after their Sunday afternoon game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

#Lions OC Ben Johnson interviewed for four head coaching jobs in the past 48 hours, but ran out of time for the #Falcons, who still hope to speak with him tonight if Detroit wins. https://t.co/tqGFpOqPG1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2024

Atlanta has also requested second interviews with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Here’s the full list of coaches that the Falcons have interviewed thus far.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire