Falcons postpone interview with Lions OC Ben Johnson

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons completed their 12th interview for the team’s head coach vacancy on Sunday, this time holding a virtual meeting with Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

The team was also reportedly supposed to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson but ran out of time, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Johnson could potentially interview with the Falcons after their Sunday afternoon game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Atlanta has also requested second interviews with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Here’s the full list of coaches that the Falcons have interviewed thus far.

