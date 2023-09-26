Falcons poach OT Storm Norton off Saints practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons have yet to place inside linebacker Troy Andersen (shoulder) on the injured reserve list, but a move could be coming soon.

The team is expected to sign offensive tackle Storm Norton off the Saints’ practice squad, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday afternoon.

The #Falcons are signing OT Storm Norton off the #Saints’ practice squad, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire