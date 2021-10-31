Falcons players arrive to game in Halloween costumes

The Atlanta Falcons have business to take care of this afternoon in their second NFC South matchup of the season, but that doesn’t mean the players can’t have some fun on Halloween. A few of them arrived to Sunday’s game dressed up in full costumes.

Running back Mike Davis showed up as a guard from Netflix’s Squid Game, and safety Duron Harmon was in full Deion Sanders gear.

Mike Davis as a Squid Games guard 👀 #CARvsATL pic.twitter.com/CB2RQVq5bd — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 31, 2021

Scooby Dooby Doo, where are you? pic.twitter.com/ik3uXaDuO8 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 31, 2021

1

1