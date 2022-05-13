Falcons to play Panthers in lone prime-time matchup

Deen Worley
·1 min read
In this article:
The NFL officially unveiled its 2022 schedule on Thursday night and for the second year in a row, the Atlanta Falcons are set to play in just one prime-time game.

The Carolina Panthers will host the Falcons on Thursday Night Football during Week 8 in what will likely be both teams’ only prime-time matchup this season. The last time these two teams faced off on a Thursday night in Carolina, Atlanta left town with a 25-17 victory.

However, given the NFL’s ability to flex the schedule during the season, another prime-time matchup could still be in the cards for the Falcons. For that to happen, though, Atlanta would need to be more competitive than last year when the team went 7-10.

Click here to see the Falcons’ full 2022 NFL regular season schedule.

