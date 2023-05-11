Falcons to play Packers in Week 2, per report

While the Atlanta Falcons won’t know their full schedule for the 2023 NFL season until Thursday evening, the leaks have already started. Obviously, nothing is official at this point, but it sounds like Atlanta will get an early look at Aaron Rodgers’ replacement in Green Bay.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneiderman, the Falcons will host the Packers in Week 2. The game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on September 17 at 1 p.m. ET.

Packers' full 2023 schedule (per source): – Five prime time games even without Rodgers – Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago – Thanksgiving in Detroit – Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5 – Super Bowl champs at Lambeau on SNF Week 13 pic.twitter.com/lBvES4Wlmf — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2023

After finishing third in the NFC North last season, the Packers traded quarterback Aaron Rodgers away to the Jets and will go forward with Jordan Love as their new QB1. As for the Falcons, they loaded up on defense in free agency and added dynamic running back Bijan Robinson in the draft.

While both teams have talent, this Week 2 matchup will likely come down to the play of the young quarterbacks. Love, a former first-round pick, and Ridder, a former third-round pick, are both entering their first season as their teams’ official starter.

Check back for more leaks leading up to tonight’s schedule release.

Related

ESPN ranks two Falcons rookies among 100 best draft picks Falcons Twitter reacts to London matchup vs. Jaguars Falcons to face off against the Jaguars in London this season Falcons 53-man roster prediction following 2023 draft Falcons 2023 schedule: All-time record vs. each opponent

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire