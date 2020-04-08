Falcons planning larger role for John Cominsky

The Falcons traded up a couple of spots in the fourth round of the 2019 draft in order to select defensive end John Cominsky, but Cominsky only saw 100 defensive snaps in 10 games during the regular season.

If Cominsky can stay healthy, he should be seeing a bigger workload in his second NFL campaign. The Falcons have said farewell to Adrian Clayborn and Vic Beasley this offseason, which leaves playing time even with Dante Fowler joining the club.

“Certainly, we’ll see Cominsky and his role increasing as it’s going,” head coach Dan Quinn said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Cominsky had 11 tackles and a half-sack as a rookie.

