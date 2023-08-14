Falcons plan to play Bijan Robinson this week

Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson is set for his first taste of NFL game action.

The first-round pick did not play against the Dolphins in last week's preseason opener, but head coach Arthur Smith said on Monday that the team plans for Robinson to be in the lineup against the Bengals this Friday. Smith said that the team will not be unveiling the full package of plays they have in mind for Robinson.

"We're not going to go crazy," Smith said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. "We just need the reps. We need to get our bread-and-butter concepts in there and he'll see his tracks. We're not going to sit there and show everything but we need to execute well."

Robinson said he's "really excited" for the chance to see his first NFL snaps later this week and the hope in Atlanta is that it will be the start of a long and successful career for the running back.