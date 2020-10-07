Falcons plan to bring back J.J. Wilcox

Injuries have thinned the Falcons out at safety, so they have reached out to a former member of the team about a return engagement.

D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the team is set to sign J.J. Wilcox. Wilcox was listed as a visitor with the team on Tuesday.

Wilcox signed with the Falcons as a free agent in 2019, but missed the season with a torn ACL. He re-signed this offseason and was one of the team’s cuts when they dropped to 53 players in September.

Wilcox last played in the regular season with the Colts and Jets in 2018. He’s also seen time with the Steelers and Cowboys.

The Falcons lost Damontae Kazee to a torn Achilles last Sunday. Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen both sat out that game with injuries.

