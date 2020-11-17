Falcons place WR Laquon Treadwell on reserve/COVID-19 list

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t played a game in over a week but like the rest of the league, they continue to lose players to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Just a few days after placing DE Dante Fowler Jr. on the NFL’s new virus designation, the team announced that WR Laquon Treadwell has been added to COVID-19 reserve on Tuesday.

Treadwell, 25, was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He signed with the Falcons during the offseason to give the team some depth at wide receiver but hasn’t been a factor in 2020.

Taking Treadwell’s place on the practice squad is Jake Carlock, a second-year linebacker out of LIU Post, who showed some promise as a rookie for the New York Giants. Atlanta takes on the New Orleans Saints in Week 11.

