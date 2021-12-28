Falcons place two rookies on reserve/COVID-19 list

For the second day in a row, the Atlanta Falcons placed multiple players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Safety Richie Grant and quarterback Feleipe Franks were the latest members of the team to land on the NFL’s virus designation, bringing Atlanta’s total to eight players.

Grant, a second-round pick out of UCF, has played mostly at nickel corner this season despite being drafted as a safety. Franks was signed as an undrafted free agent and has played both as a backup quarterback and at tight end.

This recent COVID surge isn’t unique to the Falcons, though, the NFL’s been having widespread outbreaks over the past week alone.

A total of 96 players tested positive and were placed on the COVID-19 list today, almost twice as many as any other day the NFL has ever seen. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 27, 2021

Atlanta heads to Buffalo in Week 17 for a matchup against the AFC East-leading Bills.

