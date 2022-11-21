Falcons place TE Kyle Pitts on injured reserve

After talking with doctors on Monday, the Atlanta Falcons have decided to place tight and Kyle Pitts on the injured reserve list.

Pitts suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Bears. Head coach Arthur Smith never confirmed the reports that Pitts has a torn MCL, but whether he does or not, the second-year tight end is out at least the next four games.

We have made the following moves:



– TE Kyle Pitts to IR

– DL Ta'Quon Graham to IR

– DL Jaleel Johnson claimed off waivers

– TE John Raine signed to PS

– OL Justin Shaffer to PS IR — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 21, 2022

The Falcons also placed defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham on the injured reserve list Monday. Similar to Pitts, Graham went down due to a knee injury in Week 11 and did not return.

Since the Falcons have just six games remaining, you have to wonder if Pitts and Graham will make it back this season.

