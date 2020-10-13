Falcons place rookie DL Marlon Davidson on reserve/COVID-19 list

Matt Urben

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons placed rookie DL Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the third member of the team’s 2020 draft class to land on the NFL’s virus designation.

The Falcons also announced they had signed CB Tyler Hall to the 53-man roster and LB James Burgess to the practice squad.


Falcons first-round pick A.J. Terrell just returned to the team in Week 5, while fourth-round pick Jaylinn Hawkins spent a few weeks on the reserve/COVID-19 list back in training camp.

Davidson has been battling a knee injury that’s kept him out of two games this season.

Related

Looking at Falcons head coach and GM options for 2021

Falcons name Jeff Ulbrich defensive coordinator, fire Ben Kotwica

Arthur Blank praises QB Matt Ryan, but doesn't know what future holds

Falcons CEO Rich McKay discusses plan to find new GM, head coach

Twitter reacts to the Falcons firing Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff