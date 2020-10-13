Falcons place rookie DL Marlon Davidson on reserve/COVID-19 list

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons placed rookie DL Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the third member of the team’s 2020 draft class to land on the NFL’s virus designation.

The Falcons also announced they had signed CB Tyler Hall to the 53-man roster and LB James Burgess to the practice squad.

We have signed Tyler Hall to the active roster and have signed James Burgess to the practice squad. We have also placed Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 📝 – https://t.co/2DJsuKEm7x pic.twitter.com/Fg9G6T7ZYZ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 13, 2020





Falcons first-round pick A.J. Terrell just returned to the team in Week 5, while fourth-round pick Jaylinn Hawkins spent a few weeks on the reserve/COVID-19 list back in training camp.

Davidson has been battling a knee injury that’s kept him out of two games this season.

Related