Falcons place RB Damien Williams on injured reserve list
The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Damien Williams on the injured reserve list Saturday. Williams, who signed a one-year deal back in March, suffered a rib injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to the Saints.
Even though he returned to the game, Williams missed all three days of practice this week and was ruled out of the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Latest updated on Damien Williams after leaving the game early Week 1. https://t.co/r5qlVdjnJf
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 17, 2022
The veteran running back will be out a minimum of four weeks and his absence assures fans a chance to see rookie Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta’s fifth-round draft selection out of BYU.
The Falcons take on the Rams this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is currently a 9.5-point favorite over Atlanta in Week 2.
Related
5 keys for the Falcons to beat the Rams in Week 2
Experts heavily favor Rams over Falcons in Week 2
Falcons RB Damien Williams ruled OUT for Week 2
Behind enemy lines: Previewing Week 2 with Rams Wire