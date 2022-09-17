Falcons place RB Damien Williams on injured reserve list

The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Damien Williams on the injured reserve list Saturday. Williams, who signed a one-year deal back in March, suffered a rib injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to the Saints.

Even though he returned to the game, Williams missed all three days of practice this week and was ruled out of the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Latest updated on Damien Williams after leaving the game early Week 1. https://t.co/r5qlVdjnJf — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 17, 2022

The veteran running back will be out a minimum of four weeks and his absence assures fans a chance to see rookie Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta’s fifth-round draft selection out of BYU.

The Falcons take on the Rams this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is currently a 9.5-point favorite over Atlanta in Week 2.

