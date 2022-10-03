Bettors expect Rams to snap regular-season losing streak against 49ers on Monday night

The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) The Patriots spent their offseason trying to improve the personnel around quarterback Mac Jones, and then used the preseason to tweak their offense to best utilize the players they added. After injuries in back-to-back weeks to Jones and backup Brian Hoyer, New England could head into this week's matchup with Detroit with its third starting quarterback in three games. Third-stringer Bailey Zappe didn't do anything spectacular after Hoyer was sacked on his blind side by Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary in the first quarter on Sunday and left the game with a head injury.