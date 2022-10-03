Bettors expect Rams to snap regular-season losing streak against 49ers on Monday night
The Niners are favored at home, but the public is going the other way.
It could have been a decision that haunted him by giving up a key timeout but, luckily for Packers coach Matt LaFleur, his team bailed him out by winning in overtime.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) The Patriots spent their offseason trying to improve the personnel around quarterback Mac Jones, and then used the preseason to tweak their offense to best utilize the players they added. After injuries in back-to-back weeks to Jones and backup Brian Hoyer, New England could head into this week's matchup with Detroit with its third starting quarterback in three games. Third-stringer Bailey Zappe didn't do anything spectacular after Hoyer was sacked on his blind side by Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary in the first quarter on Sunday and left the game with a head injury.
Yahoo Betting Analyst Ariel Epstein joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a player proposition as the 49ers host the Rams in week 4.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has had great success against the Rams, but not in the last NFC title game. On Monday, he'll try again.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have targeted Week 5 for his return to the lineup, but it remains to be seen whether that will happen. The quarterback has a doctor visit Tuesday about his thumb fracture recovery. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said a plan for Prescott will follow that appointment. “I definitely want to see [more]
How long will Rush’s run last? It could be a while as Prescott has yet to throw a football with his thumb injury. [Opinion]
It doesn't get more Chicago than this -- and you can get it delivered nationwide.
The Rams elevated Chandler Brewer and Malcolm Brown to the active roster ahead of their matchup against the 49ers in Week 4.
In this Mets post game news conference, starter Max Scherzer felt he was working "east-west rather than north-south" which led to "just not having good put-away pitches."
The team's confidence in Nijman and some recent struggles from Elgton Jenkins at right tackle could mean a lineup swap for the Packers offensive line at some point in the future.
The 49ers made roster moves ahead of the team's crucial Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Key things the 49ers struggled with in Week 3 that need to improve to get a win over the Rams in Week 4.
Viewing insider transactions for C4 Therapeutics, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:CCCC ) over the last year, we see that insiders were...
The family from Jacksonville was looking at a house for sale in Locust Grove before their car crashed in Macon on Sunday, the second fatal crash last weekend. Here’s more.
Cincinnati Reds radio broadcaster Jeff Brantley says it only took one moment to get the nickname "the cowboy."
Forbes was a Lions waiver claim from the Browns a month ago
The San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators are featured in the 2022 NHL Global Series, and will play two games at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic this week. NHL hockey hasnt been played outside North America since 2019.
This Eagles team is different, and it's their ability to deliver when facing adversity that's making them so special. By Reuben Frank
Jahan Dotson suffered a hamstring injury in the loss to the Cowboys.
Penn State punter Barney Amor receives weekly Big Ten honor for first time.