Falcons place RB Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve

The Atlanta Falcons were able to come away with a 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday, despite Cordarrelle Patterson getting just nine carries for 38 rushing yards. On Monday, Patterson had a minor procedure on his knee and the team placed him on the injured reserve list.

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson is going on IR to return. Had a minor procedure this morning. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 3, 2022

Taking Patterson’s place on the 53-man roster is Caleb Huntley, who was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Cleveland. Huntley finished his second NFL game with 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Expect rookie Tyler Allgeier to take the bulk of the load in Patterson’s absence. The Falcons selected Allgeier in the fifth round of the 2022 draft. On Sunday, Allgeier had 10 carries for 84 yards, with one catch for 20 receiving yards.

Patterson is out at least four weeks, but the team managed just fine with Allgeier and Huntley carrying the load in Week 4. Atlanta rushed for 202 yards against the Cleveland during the team’s 23-20 victory.

