Falcons place Olamide Zaccheaus on IR, activate Laquon Treadwell

The Atlanta Falcons continue to rack up injuries at the wide receiver position. With All-Pro WR Julio Jones out on Sunday due to a hamstring injury, Olamide Zaccheaus was primed to have a big day. That was up until he hurt his toe in the first half and didn’t return in Week 12.

Zaccheaus was placed on the injured reserve list on Tuesday, but the good news for the Falcons is that WR Laquon Treadwell has been taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list and added to the active roster.

We have placed WR Olamide Zaccheaus on Injured Reserve. We have activated Laquon Treadwell from the reserve/COVID-19 list and have signed him to the 53-man roster. 📝 – https://t.co/Lcxsx8KXEi pic.twitter.com/osoOIDPkvO — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 1, 2020

For the season, Zaccheaus has recorded 20 catches, 274 receiving yards and one touchdown playing primarily as Atlanta’s fourth option at receiver. Treadwell steps in for his first action with the Falcons this season. A former first-round pick, Treadwell finally has a chance to carve out a role for himself.

