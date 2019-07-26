Falcons place Michael Bennett on injured reserve

After defensive lineman Michael Bennett broke his ankle earlier this week, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said there was a chance that Bennett could return to action this year.

That chance no longer exists. The Falcons announced on Friday that Bennett has been placed on injured reserve.

While teams can designate two players to return from injured reserve each season, those players must not land on the list until after the cut to 53 players.

In addition to the Bennett move and the previously reported signing of linebacker Stephone Anthony, the Falcons also announced that they’ve signed linebacker Richie Brown and waived offensive lineman Lanard Bonner. The addition of the two linebackers comes after the Falcons said Kemal Ishmael will play more safety than linebacker as a result of J.J. Wilcox‘s torn ACL.