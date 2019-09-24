Falcons place Keanu Neal on IR

The Falcons worked out safeties on Tuesday, but they didn’t wind up adding any to the roster when they placed Keanu Neal on injured reserve.

The team announced the move on Tuesday afternoon along with word that they have promoted safety Jamal Carter from the practice squad. They also signed offensive lineman John Wetzel and waived punter Matt Wile.

Wile was signed to handle the punting duties with Matt Bosher out for last Sunday’s game against the Colts. Wetzel was waived to make room for him.

Carter made the Broncos as an undrafted rookie in 2017 and made 11 tackles while appearing in all 16 games Denver played that year. He spent last season on injured reserve and joined the Falcons practice squad after being cut by the Broncos in late August.