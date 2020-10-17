Falcons place DE John Cominsky on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons have placed another player on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
Defensive end John Cominsky has joined Falcons rookie lineman Marlon Davidson on the league’s new virus designation, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.
We have placed John Cominsky on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Chris Slayton and Edmond Robinson have been flexed to the active roster.
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 17, 2020
The Falcons will activate defensive lineman Chris Slayton and LB Edmond Robinson to the active roster for Sunday’s game. Wide receiver Julio Jones will play in Week 6, while DE Takk McKinley has been ruled out.
