Falcons place James Carpenter on injured reserve

The Falcons announced they placed offensive lineman James Carpenter on injured reserve Friday.

Carpenter has a concussion and has not played since Week 13.

He signed with the Falcons as a free agent in the offseason and started 11 games. Carpenter played 100 percent of the offensive snaps in seven games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In nine career seasons, he has 108 starts.

The Falcons signed offensive lineman Sean Harlow to take Carpenter’s roster spot.

Harlow was selected by the Falcons in the fourth round in 2017 and has spent time on the team’s practice squad since then.

He has seen action on one career snap, which came in Week 11 against Carolina.