Falcons place J.J. Wilcox on injured reserve

The Falcons placed safety J.J. Wilcox on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

Wilcox did not make it through his first practice with the Falcons, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament Monday.

Wilcox spent time with the Jets and Colts last year. He signed with the Falcons as a free agent this offseason.

He was trying to make the roster as a backup safety, competing with Sharrod Neasman, Ryan Neal, Jason Thompson, Parker Baldwin and Chris Cooper. Wilcox now will miss the 2019 season.