After getting the roster down to 53 players, Atlanta has made several moves for injured players on Thursday.

The Falcons announced linebacker Deion Jones, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson, tight end John FitzPatrick, offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, and cornerback Isaiah Oliver have all been placed on injured reserve.

All five players will be eligible to return from IR after four weeks. This season, only eight players per team may return from injured reserve.

Jones recently came off of the physically unable to perform list after undergoing an offseason shoulder procedure. He was on the field for the final preseason matchup against Jacksonville but is now sidelined.

Oliver sustained a season-ending knee injury last season but was on the field during the preseason. Davidson is dealing with a knee injury, Mayfield a lower-back issue, and FitzPatrick underwent a pair of foot surgeries in the offseason.

To take their places on the active roster, the Falcons have re-signed defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson, linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski, and offensive lineman Colby Gossett. Atlanta also formally announced offensive tackle Chuma Edoga and defensive tackle Matt Dickerson have been claimed off waivers.

Falcons place five players on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk