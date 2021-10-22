Falcons place Dante Fowler on injured reserve

The Falcons already had ruled out edge rusher Dante Fowler for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Fowler will miss the two games after that, too.

The team announced Friday afternoon it has placed Fowler on injured resreve with a knee injury.

Fowler’s timetable for his return is unknown, but he will have to miss at least three games before becoming eligible to return.

Fowler has started five games and made 12 tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, two tackles for losses and one pass defensed. Rookie Ade Ogundeji is listed as Fowler’s backup on the team’s depth chart.

