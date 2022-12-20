Falcons place Caleb Huntley on injured reserve, sign David Anenih

The Falcons placed Caleb Huntley on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. It was an expected move after the running back injured an Achilles’ tendon early in Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Head coach Arthur Smith said Monday that Huntley was done for the year.

The team didn’t add another running back in a corresponding move, instead signing edge rusher David Anenih off Pittsburgh’s practice squad. The rookie from the University of Houston had 20.5 sacks in college and has yet to make his NFL debut.

The Falcons have Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier and Avery Williams available as running back options with the loss of Huntley.

Smith also announced that sixth-round pick John FitzPatrick will return to practice after spending the season on injured reserve. He is eligible to join the active roster anytime during a 21-day practice window.

