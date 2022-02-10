Falcons pick two players from Georgia in Draft Wire’s new mock

Super Bowl LVI is just a few days away, but the Atlanta Falcons‘ season has been over for a month as of Wednesday.

General manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith are entering their second offseason together and will look to build upon a solid first year. Considering the Falcons are low on both salary cap space and roster depth, the draft is where they will make their money this offseason.

Atlanta has four picks in the top 75. In Draft Wire’s new three-round mock draft, the team uses two of those picks on players from Georgia’s National Championship team.

Round 1 (pick No. 8): EDGE David Ojabo - Michigan

(Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

“This defensive front needs a difference-maker in the worst way, especially on the edges,” writes Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling. “While Hutchinson made a meteoric rise throughout the 2021 college football season, Ojabo was doing the same. His explosiveness and knack for getting after opposing quarterbacks should make him a top-10 pick.”

Easterling is undoubtedly right about the team’s need for a difference-making edge rusher. Ojabo has consistently been projected as a first-round pick and seems to be creeping into that top-10 range the closer we get to the draft.

Round 2 (pick No.43): WR Jahan Dotson - Penn State

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Falcons owner Arthur Blank talked about Calvin Ridley’s uncertain future on Wednesday, and while he indicated the team wants Ridley back, he left the door open for a fresh start elsewhere. But frankly, even if Ridley does return, Atlanta should still prioritize finding another receiver. At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson may not look like Julio Jones, but the way he goes up for the ball will remind fans of the franchise’s all-time leading receiver.

Round 2 (pick No. 58): S Lewis Cine - Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Cine was another guy we projected to Atlanta not long ago. The Georgia safety could potentially play right away and would be a good long-term option for the Falcons secondary. Cine is a reliable tackler with good range in coverage.

Story continues

Round 3 (pick No. 74): OL Jamaree Salyer - Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Easterling wraps up his mock by giving the Falcons offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer out of Georgia in round three. Salyer played left tackle primarily in 2021 but has played all five positions over the past three seasons. The Falcons could let Kaleb McGary and Salyer fight it out at right tackle, or possibly try moving him inside.

Draft Wire mock recap

R1(8): EDGE David Njabo – Michigan

R2(43): WR Jahan Dotson – Penn State

R2(58): S Lewis Cine – Georgia

R3(74): OL Jamaree Salyer – Georgia

Arthur Blank discusses Calvin Ridley's future

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Ridley’s future with Atlanta is in question but team owner Arthur Blank says the Falcons want Ridley back, the team’s digital managing editor, Scott Bair, reported on Wednesday. Blank also left the door open on potentially moving Ridley if the wideout prefers a fresh start.

Scouting combine invites 324 college prospects

324 college prospects invited to NFL scouting combine https://t.co/zG0MMqC8Zr — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) February 9, 2022

1

1