Falcons pick Rams DC Raheem Morris as new coach despite 2 interviews with Bill Belichick

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is headed to Atlanta. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

The Atlanta Falcons are hiring Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their new head coach, according to multiple reports Thursday.

The news comes after the team held two separate interviews with New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick. But Morris is a familiar face for the Falcons, following a stint as interim head coach in 2020.

Falcons plan to hire Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their head coach, per sources. pic.twitter.com/qlz3PbgEtJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2024

Morris, 47, will draw from a breadth of experience in the league. Before taking the defensive coordinator position in Los Angeles in 2021, he took his first head coaching role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He held the position from 2009 until '11, going 17-31 in three seasons. He notched his only winning season in 2010, when the Buccaneers went 10-6.

Before landing the Falcons gig, Morris was reportedly in talks with the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, and Seattle Seahawks. Rams general manager Les Snead offered Morris a shining recommendation during the team's end-of-season news conference Saturday, calling him a "highly intelligent human being."

"I know this, he'll be able to hire an unbelievable staff," Snead added. "Every coach, who's any good, who's qualified, they're going to want to work for Raheem, and I'm pretty sure there'll be a lot of tampering charges because just about every player in the NFL is going to text him and want to come play for him. I'll let the NFL handle that."

Jalen Ramsey, All-Pro cornerback for the Miami Dolphins, illustrated Snead's point as he reacted to Morris' new gig via social media:

It ain’t just me who thinks this lol… ask any player who has played for Rah! https://t.co/u8zrcZTgxz — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 25, 2024

It's the second unexpected hiring of the day, as the Panthers filled their vacant head coach opening with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales hours prior.

This story will be updated.