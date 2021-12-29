Falcons pick QB Kenny Pickett in PFF’s new mock draft

The Falcons have more than a few areas on the roster that need to be addressed in the offseason. Quarterback Matt Ryan is still under contract next season, but the front office could opt to find a successor in the 2022 NFL draft.

Following last weekend’s win over Detroit, Atlanta is slated to pick 10th. In Pro Football Focus’ new mock draft, Eric Eager projects the Falcons to use that No. 10 pick on Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

PFF's Eric Eager on Pickett selection

Kenny Pickett - 2021 season stats

Passing : 4,319 yards, 42 TD, 7 INT

Rushing : 241 yards, 5 TD

Record: 11-2

Does Pickett make sense for Atlanta?

Plenty of draft analysts are down on this year’s quarterback class, but we continue to see as many as four go in the first round of mock drafts. Pickett is the second QB taken in PFF’s mock, one spot after Washington selects Matt Corral at No. 9.

In 2021, Pickett threw for 42 touchdowns with just seven interceptions, while leading Pitt to a win over Wake Forest in the ACC Championship. He’s not as mobile as someone like Malik Willis, but Pickett has enough speed to beat you with his legs on occasion. He could be a nice fit in Arthur Smith’s offense operating the play-action passing game. It would likely come down to whether or not the Falcons think he’s worthy of the No. 10 overall pick, or if they thought they could get a better value in the second round.

Outside the pocket

Kenny Pickett had more TDs outside of the pocket than any other QB (7)@Pitt_FB pic.twitter.com/Svw2C1fBKA — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 21, 2021

Athleticism

Random thought. If I had to guess who would have a #RAS in elite range among QBs, it'd be the following: Matt Corral

Kenny Pickett

Malik Willis

Desmond Ridder I'm not sure anybody else hits that mark. — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) December 24, 2021

Awards

2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Winner ✅

2021 Unanimous All-American ✅

2021 ACC Player of the Year ✅

2021 Heisman Trophy Finalist ✅ Welcome to the fam, @kennypickett10! pic.twitter.com/PEEa21T9gI — WME Sports (@WME_Sports) December 21, 2021

