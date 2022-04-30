Falcons pick Desmond Ridder, becomes second QB taken in 2022 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A second quarterback is finally off the board.

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Desmond Ridder out of Cincinnati with the No. 74 overall pick in the third round.

With the No. 74 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @AtlantaFalcons select QB Desmond Ridder!



ðŸ“º: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/nw5glwy7Rf — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2022

Ridder had a career year as a senior with the Bearcats, throwing for 3,334 yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The 6-foot-4 prospect completed 64.9% of his passes and averaged 8.6 yards per throw last season.

After Atlanta traded long-time field general Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts earlier in the offseason and signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal in free agency shortly after, the Falcons were among the teams who could’ve benefited from drafting a new quarterback.

That is now the case, with Ridder signaling a player the franchise can develop behind the scenes with Mariota serving as the bridge quarterback.

He becomes just the second quarterback taken so far in the 2022 draft, with Kenny Pickett going in the first round to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is now the latest a second quarterback was selected in the draft since 1996, when the Philadelphia Eagles picked Bobby Hoying out of Ohio State at No. 85 overall.

Malik Willis went to the Tennessee Titans at No. 86 overall.