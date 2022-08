Falcons PFF grades: Kyle Pitts, Desmond Ridder lead way vs. Jets

When it comes to the NFL preseason, the final score takes a back seat to the individual battles taking place on the field.

These exhibition games allow guys like Jared Bernhardt and Dee Alford the opportunity to show what they can do. And while a good game can potentially help you make the roster, a bad game can just as easily get you cut.

Pro Football Focus released its Week 2 preseason grades. Let’s take a look at the highest and lowest-rated Falcons players from Monday’s loss to the Jets.

Starter grades

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Offense Pos. Name Snap Count Grade QB Marcus Mariota 15 87.1 HB Damien Williams 4 55.7 WR KhaDarel Hodge 12 66.8 WR Bryan Edwards 12 67.7 TE Kyle Pitts 3 92.7 TE Parker Hesse 17 63.9 RT Kaleb McGary 15 57.6 RG Chris Lindstrom 15 83.2 C Drew Dalman 15 54.3 LG Elijah Wilkinson 15 69.0 LT Jake Matthews 15 57.0

Kyle Pitts leads the way among all offensive players. He started the game off with a big play for a 52-yard gain. Falcons head coach didn’t need to see much more and pulled Pitts after three snaps. Marcus Mariota comes close to topping Pitts after he had a stellar night as the starting quarterback.

Defense Pos. Name Snap Count Grade DT Ta’Quon Graham 10 80.0 NT Anthony Rush 8 55.1 DT Jalen Dalton 16 53.2 OLB Lorenzo Carter 11 71.4 OLB Ade Ogundeji 11 66.8 MLB Rashaan Evans 13 71.4 MLB Mykal Walker 13 42.4 CB A.J. Terrell 5 63.4 CB Casey Hayward 5 72.7 SS Jaylinn Hawkins 13 63.6 FS Richie Grant 13 65.9

For the snaps they played, the entire defense had a favorable grade for their performance except for Mykal Walker. The linebacker looking to cement himself into the starting spot was one of the lowest-graded players on defense. Walker may not be in fear of losing his starting spot just yet, but he needs to put on a solid performance to strengthen his hold on it.

5 highest grades

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Offense Pos. Name Snap Count Grade TE Kyle Pitts 3 92.7 QB Desmond Ridder 26 92.6 TE MyCole Pruitt 25 89.4 WR Olamide Zaccheaus 6 88.1 QB Marcus Mariota 15 87.1

Story continues

Defense Pos. Name Snap Count Grade CB Corey Ballentine 31 81.7 DT Ta’Quon Graham 10 80.0 NT Abdullah Anderson 25 75.1 CB Casey Hayward 5 72.7 OLB Lorenzo Carter 11 71.4

5 lowest grades

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Offense Pos. Name Snap Count Grade LT Rick Leonard 23 40.6 HB Avery Williams 8 43.2 RT Germain Ifedi 23 48.5 QB Feleipe Franks 24 49.8 WR Geronimo Allison 18 52.8

Defense Pos. Name Snap Count Grade OLB Kuony Deng 13 29.1 CB Lafayette Pitts 29 36.0 OLB Arnold Ebiketie 22 36.7 DT Timmy Home 26 41.0 NT Derrick Tangelo 14 41.6

[lawrence-related id=99830,99800,99785,99787]

[vertical-gallery id=96595]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire