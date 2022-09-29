Falcons PFF grades: The best and worst from month of September

The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 and by doing so, avoided going winless in the month of September.

Still, the team’s 1-2 start is frustrating to fans after seeing Atlanta play well enough to win the first two games. Certain players have stood out, while others haven’t quite lived up to the hype just yet.

Before the Falcons take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, let’s have a look at the best, worst, and most surprising players on this team through the first month of the season, according to their Pro Football Focus grades.

Highest-Graded Starter: WR Drake London

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Without Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season, the Falcons opted to use their top draft choice to add a playmaker on the outside. Through the first few games, London has been a key component on offense. As defenses have looked to take Kyle Pitts away, London has reaped the benefits thus far.

After three games, London has 16 receptions on 24 targets with 214 yards and two touchdowns. London is the sixth-highest-graded receiver in the NFL and has the most receiving yards of any rookie.

PFF Grade: 82.5 Overall

Lowest-Graded Starter: EDGE Ade Ogundeji

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

The Falcons have put together a better pass rush than a season ago, however, the bar was set so low that it would’ve been hard not to improve. Second-year OLB Ade Ogundeji got the starting job over rookie Arnold Ebiketie. After three games, Ogundeji has graded out as the worst Falcons starter through the first month of action.

While Lorenzo Carter or Ebiketie haven’t graded out much higher, Ogundeji has four missed tackles Ogundeji and has just two total pressures all season. This is a total we would like to see improve as the season progresses.

PFF Grade: 30.0 Overall

Biggest Overachiever: CB Mike Ford

(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Dee Alford was the one of the best stories on the team after he fought his way onto the roster against the odds following an impressive training camp. However, Mike Ford has quietly been the better of the two players through the first three games. Both grade out above a 75 overall, but Ford tops out everyone on defense with his grade of 79.7.

Story continues

Ford has been targeted three times, allowing just one reception while Alford has seen four targets and allowed three receptions. Ford has also allowed a significantly lower passer rating when targeted (45.1 percent).

PFF Grade: 79.7 Overall

Most Underwhelming: WR Bryan Edwards

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Going into the season, I predicted Edwards to be the team’s leading receiver, but reality has taken over and the team no longer views Edwards as a key figure on offense. This became evident when they made him inactive against Seattle due to “game-plan matchups.” If he has fallen that far out of favor, then this is a bit of a concern. Do the Falcons have enough at the wide receiver position beyond London to sustain their early offensive success?

Edwards has only been featured in 28 passing plays in the entire month of September.

PFF Grade: 51.1 Overall

Most Improved: Safety Richie Grant

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Many were quick to write off Richie Grant a season ago. After the team selected Grant in the second round of the 2021 draft, fans anticipated the safety would have an immediate impact, but they were disappointed when Grant spent most of his time on the sidelines. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees didn’t want to rush Grant onto the field until he was comfortable in the scheme.

Grant has since turned a 180 and has been phenomenal thus far. The former UCF standout has allowed a passer rating of 25 percent, with two passes defended, and a game-winning interception. Grant also has 24 total tackles with just two missed.

PFF Grade: 77.9 Overall

[lawrence-related id=102276,102270,102158,102242,102230]

[vertical-gallery id=102149]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire